Week in Tech: WhatsApp Business launched in India, New Jio offers and more (January 22-28, 2018)

Another week has passed yet the level of excitement has remained the same as always. This week in Tech witnessed the launch of Lenovo’s beautiful Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes 2-in-1 convertible laptop. Meanwhile, WhatsApp announced a new, business-centric standalone app called WhatsApp Business. So here’s everything important that you shouldn’t miss from this week.

Lenovo India launches Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes laptop

Lenovo launched its 2-in-1 convertible laptop called Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes in India. It comes at the price of Rs 1,27,150. The laptop flaunts a limited edition Vibes glass cover along with an all-metal unibody design. Some of its key attractions, it features a 360-degree rotating watchband hinge and a near bezel-less display. The laptop was first unveiled at IFA last year. Continue reading…

WhatsApp Business app is now available in India

Facebook-owned popular instant messenger WhatsApp announced a new, standalone app for small and medium-sized enterprises called WhatsApp Business. The app provides many business tools and features. If you are interested to know more as to what the app is all about in-depth, you can check out our review. The app is currently available for Android users only. Continue reading…

Instagram stories will soon have support for GIF stickers

Instagram for iOS and Android platforms will soon receive a new update as per which users will be able to use animated GIF stickers on their Instagram stories. To make this possible, Instagram has partnered with a website called Giphy that hosts GIFs. All that a user needs to do is expand the sticker menu while posting stories and find their favourite GIFs. Continue reading…

Reliance Jio adds new benefits to existing prepaid plans

Reliance Jio revised most of its prepaid plans starting 26th January 2018. One of the plans includes Jio Rs 98 that offers benefits like 2GB high-speed 4G data in addition to unlimited local, STD. The plan also ends up providing 100 SMS per day. Many such prepaid plans have undergone some notable revisions at Jio. Continue reading…

Amazon Prime Music launch imminent in India

Amazon is on the verge of launching their on-demand music streaming service called Prime Music in India, a source close to the company told Techook. We are yet to learn more about its timeline though. Techook team also spotted some indicative changes carried out by the company on the official Prime Video website, hinting at the same. Continue reading…