Week in Tech: Jio Surprise offer, BSNL 4G, Facebook-Aadhaar link rumours and more (December 25-31, 2017)

Last week in Tech was dominated by the exciting updates coming in from the telecom industry. Adding a midas touch to Christmas and new year celebrations, Jio announced a Surprise Cashback offer with benefits up to Rs 3,300, exclusively for its prime subscribers. In other news, BSNL announced the roll out of 4G services in select states like Kerala and Odisha. But there’s more. So without delaying things any further, here’s everything important the happened in the Tech world last week before the year ended.

1. Jio announces Surprise Cashback offer

Reliance Jio announced Surprise Cashback offer as soon as the previous Triple Cashback offer ended last week. Although the new Jio Surprise offer is similar to Jio Triple Cashback offer, it lets users claim more benefits up to Rs 3300. Here's how you can claim Jio Surprise offer! But do keep in mind that the offer ends January 15. So hurry up!

2. Airtel and Vodafone buckle up to compete with Jio

Airtel and Vodafone both updated their respective sub-Rs 200 data plans to compete with Jio. Since Jio announced a new Rs 199 plan with 1.2GB daily data for 28 days, both Airtel and Vodafone now offer 1GB data per day in their Rs 199 and Rs 198 prepaid plans respectively. However, none of the telecom operators come close to what Jio offers beyond data and free calling.

3. BSNL announces 4G in select states

In what could be the biggest news about BSNL in recent times, the state-owned telecom operator finally announced the rollout of 4G services in select states. BSNL will introduce its 4G services in Kerala next month followed by Odisha, a company official told PTI. BSNL also shared its plans for a separate brand identity for 4G services.

4. Vodafone’s 4G VoLTE services start this month

Following in the footsteps of Jio and Airtel, Vodafone announced the rollout of 4G VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) services in select Indian cities starting this month. The initial phase covers cities and states like Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata. However, Vodafone said they would expand to more circles shortly thereafter.

5. Linking Aadhaar-Facebook is not yet mandatory

Last week, Facebook made headlines due to multiple reports saying the company was prompting new users to enter the names as per that on their Aadhaar card. Some users immediately raised concerns about Facebook making Aadhaar card linking mandatory due to lack of knowledge about the topic. Facebook later confirmed that it was just a small test and it wasn't mandatory at all.