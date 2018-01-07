Week in Tech: Airtel beats Jio, link Aadhaar from home, Meltdown vulnerability and more (January 1-7, 2018)

airtel, jio, reliance jio, airtel 799, airtel rs 799, jio 799, jio rs 799, airtel vs jio, airtel 799 vs jio 799, airtel rs 799 vs jio rs 799 airtel, jio, reliance jio, airtel 799, airtel rs 799, jio 799, jio rs 799, airtel vs jio, airtel 799 vs jio 799, airtel rs 799 vs jio rs 799

Welcome, 2018! We just completed our first week of this year, and the tech world is already full of excitement. Quite a few surprises, quite a few shocks! The PC industry was found affected by hardware vulnerabilities like Meltdown and Spectre, Airtel managed to beat Jio with their 3.5GB daily data plan, Facebook is running a trial to let users post their Instagram stories directly to WhatsApp as a status and more. So, without any further delay, here’s everything important that happened in the Tech world last week.

Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities shock the entire PC industry

In what could be the most shocking news for PC industry in years, chipmakers Intel, AMD and ARM were found affected by Meltdown and Spectre hardware vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities have potential to grant hackers access to users’ sensitive data and steal passwords. Companies like Microsoft and Apple reportedly are readying the patch for devices affected by these vulnerabilities. Continue reading…

Airtel Rs plan 799 beats Reliance Jio with 3.5GB daily 4G data

Airtel continues to have a winner on their hands, this time with their Rs 799 plan. The plan offers 3.5GB daily data for 28 days. As a result, users end up benefiting from a total of 98GB high-speed 4G data. Jio Rs 799 plan, on the other hand, still provides 3GB data per day for 28 days with a total of 84GB in the stipulated period. Continue reading…

Now link your Aadhaar card with your mobile number from home

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and telecom network providers now allow users to link Aadhaar card with their mobile number from the comfort of their home. All users have to do is dial 14546 from the number that they wish to link with their Aadhaar card via IVR (Interactive voice response) and follow these simple instructions. Continue reading…

Instagram users may post stories directly to WhatsApp as a status

Facebook is currently running a trial to let select users post their Instagram stories directly to WhatsApp as a status, a report suggests. This feature may go live for all users over the course of next few weeks. Continue reading…

Vodafone offers Rs 1500 cashback on select Samsung 4G phones

Vodafone has got into a strategic alliance with Samsung to offer cashback on select 4G smartphones like Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Samsung Galaxy J7 Max. Both, new and existing Vodafone prepaid and postpaid customers can avail cashback and benefits up to Rs 1,500. Continue reading…

