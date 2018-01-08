Week in Mobiles: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price cut, Honor V10, Nokia 6 2018 launch and more (January 1-7, 2018)

In the first week of 2018 itself, we have noticed quite a few interesting smartphone launches in India and abroad like Honor V10, OnePlus 5T Sandstone White variant and Nokia 6 (2018). Meanwhile, there are rumours about the arrival of OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition in the Indian market. So, here are all the important updates from the smartphone world this week that you shouldn’t miss!

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 receives Rs 3,000 price cut

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 in the Indian market. The company's 2017 flagship smartphone flaunts a gorgeous design with a bezel-less display. Initially, the smartphone was available at the price of Rs 35,999. However, Xiaomi did not say if it's a permanent discount or a limited period offer.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition to launch in India this month

OnePlus 5T will soon be available in a new Lava Red variant in India, Techook has reliably learnt. OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition is already selling in China. So there's absolutely no reason why it shouldn't come to India. There were rumours that the device may launch on Jan 26, but Techook expects it to debut by 23rd January, if not earlier.

Honor V10 announced in India at an attractive price

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced Honor V10 in India at an attractive price of Rs 29,999. Some of the key highlights of Honor V10 have to be its AI capabilities, dual rear camera, minimum-bezel display and Android Oreo out of the box. The handset will go on sale exclusively on Amazon starting January 8.

OnePlus 5T now available in Sandstone White option

Amid rumours about OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant in India, the Chinese OEM globally introduced OnePlus 5T in Sandstone White option for $559 (approximately Rs 35,400). This variant is the same as OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition, except for the Star Wars branding. As of now, it's unclear if or when OnePlus 5T Sandstone White will come to India.

HMD launches the all-new Nokia 6 (2018)

HMD Global expanded its lineup of Nokia branded smartphones with the second-generation Nokia 6 (2018). The new Nokia 6 smartphone came to China for a price starting at 1,499 yuan (approximately Rs 14,600). Noticeably, there are upgrades over the previous Nokia 6 in terms of design and slightly curved front panel.