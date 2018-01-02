Week in Mobiles: BSNL’s Rs 499 phone, Gionee S11 coming to India and more (December 25-31, 2017)

Last week, there were many exciting updates in the world of smartphones that you might have missed. Oppo announced three new A-series smartphones. BSNL announced Reliance JioPhone’s competitor in partnership with Detel. While, Gionee will be unveiling a new phone in India this month. Let’s take a look at everything important that happened in the world of smartphones last week.

1. Three new Oppo A-series phones announced

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announced three new A-series handsets in Taiwan. The smartphones in question are Oppo A75, Oppo A75s and Oppo A83. The main attraction of these phones has to be their 18:9 aspect ratio displays with minimum bezels. We are yet to hear anything about the availability and price details about these smartphones as far as the Indian market is concerned. Continue reading…

2. OnePlus 5T to receive Android Oreo open beta

After releasing Android Oreo software update on some of the previous OnePlus handsets like OnePlus 3, 3T and 5, the Chinese OEM announced its plans to roll out Android Oreo open beta on the company’s latest flagship smartphone: OnePlus 5T. Currently, OnePlus 5T runs Android 7.1.1 operating system, and it’s powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 SoC out of the box. Continue reading…

3. BSNL and Detel unveil Reliance JioPhone rival for Rs 499



After announcing the roll-out of 4G services in select states like Kerala and Odisha, the state-owned telecom operator announced Reliance JioPhone’s poor cousin in the form of Detel D1. Specs-wise, it sports a 1.44-inch monochrome display and packs a 650mAh battery. Some of the basic features of the handset include torch light, FM radio, speaker etc. Continue reading…

4. Gionee S11 with 4 cameras to launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee is gearing up to announce Gionee S11 in India, Techook has reliably learnt from our source close to the company. Gionee S11 was unveiled in China in November 2017. The key highlight, Gionee S11 houses a dual rear as well as dual front cameras. In addition, it flaunts a bigger 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels. Continue reading…

5. Moto X4 receives Android Oreo in India