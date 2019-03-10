Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Stream: How to watch match on your smartphone via JioTV, Hotstar and Airtel TV app

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The fourth match of the five-match ODI series between India and Australia will take place today. The match is part of a five ODI series between the two countries on Australia’s tour of India. In the series, host India is leading with a score of 2-1. While Australia won the third one-day international match, India won the first and second match in the series.

India vs Australia fourth ODI cricket match will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will take place at 1:00 pm. The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The series will be the last clash between India and Australia before the upcoming World Cup tournament. Here is how you can watch the cricket match live on your smartphone.

Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Stream on JioTV app

Reliance Jio users can watch the live cricket match on their smartphones via the Jio TV app on both Android and iOS. The service is free for users who have signed up for Reliance Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year and comes with other prime benefits.

With a recent update, JioTV app now streams matches in HD resolution as well. The JioTV app is also available on JioPhone and JioPhone 2 apart from Android and iOS devices.

Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Stream on Airtel TV

The way Jio users can stream the match live on JioTV app, Airtel users can watch the live cricket match on their devices via the Airtel TV app. However, Airtel subscribers need to have the Hotstar app installed on their smartphone. While a Hotstar premium account is not needed to livestream the cricket match, users need to have an active Airtel data plan and use data only from the Airtel SIM.

Ind vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Stream on Hotstar app and web

Hotstar gives the option to livestream the cricket match on both the Hotstar app and website. There is no boundation on the choice of ISP (internet service provider) but only Hotstar premium subscribers can watch the match live. The premium membership plan of Hotstar starts from Rs 199 monthly. There is also a yearly plan worth Rs 999.

Hotstar also has a sports plan of Rs 299 with one year validity that gives access to all the sports events that Hoststar streams on their platform including the India vs Australia ODI cricket match.