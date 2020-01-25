Here’s how to tranfer Google Photos to another account, in two minutes

Google Photos: Here’s how you can transfer pictures from one Google account to another. Google Photos: Here’s how you can transfer pictures from one Google account to another.

Google Photos is a handy tool that is able to do a lot of things starting with efficient organisation of your photos to unlimited free storage and sharing solution. The application allows you to upload your pictures over the cloud and access them seamlessly across the devices signed up on the same Google account. However, there may be times when you would want to transfer your photos from one Google account to another and there are dozens of reasons why you would want that.

The most logical way to transfer your photos from one account to another would be to download the photos from one account on to your computer and re-upload them to another account. But that is obviously not the best course of action, considering the huge amount of data and time you have to invest in this method. So, is there any other way to transfer photos between your old and new Google accounts? Yes, there is.

Open Google Photos application on your phone or go to photos.google.com. Now enter the Settings from the hamburger menu icon on the top left corner. Go to ‘Shared Libraries’ and click on ‘Get Started’. The dialogue box will ask you to enter the email address of your second Google account to which you want to transfer your photos.

Enter the email address and select ‘All Photo’. In case you want to transfer photos of specific people, you can select that as well. Proceed and tap on ‘Send Invitation.’ Now switch to your other Google Account and open the Photos app on your phone (or visit photos.google.com on your computer with the other account).

Go to the ‘Sharing’ tab and accept the invitation. This will push all the photos from your first account into the Sharing tab of your second account. To save these photos into your new Google Photos account, tap on the overflow button at the top right corner and enter ‘Sharing Settings’. Go to Save to my library option and select ‘All Photos’. And you are done.

In case you want to share only specific albums, you can open the Album on your one account and share it with your second account. You can see the same album in your new Google Account and add it to your own Photos gallery.

