Want to permanently delete your Twitter account? Here’s how

A person could want to permanently delete their Twitter account for a variety of reasons: maybe you aren’t really sure of the impending change in ownership, maybe you think the platform is taking up too much of your time or maybe you are just plain bored. Whatever the reason may be, the process is not simple, but we are going to guide you through it.

But before you delete your Twitter account, consider whether you would like to use the same email ID associated with the current account to create a new one in the future. If you want to keep that possibility open, it would be wise to change your email ID before you go forward with deleting your account because it could get locked to your deleted account otherwise.

Now, do the same for your username: if you would like to use the same username in the future, change it before you delete the account or it could get permanently locked to it.

Also Read | Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

In order to delete your Twitter account, you need to first deactivate it for 30 days. In theory, this could prevent people from making a rash decision to delete their account only to regret it later. Follow these steps to deactivating your account and then having it deleted, once and for all:

Go to the Twitter app on your phone Tap on your profile in the top left Tap on “Settings and Privacy” Tap the “Your account” section Hit the “Deactivate Account” option at the bottom of the list Read everything written on the next screen so that you can make an informed choice Hit “Deactivate”

Settings and Privacy > Your account > Deactivate account Settings and Privacy > Your account > Deactivate account

Now, you have begun the process of permanently deleting your Twitter account. You have up to 30 days from the time you hit “Deactivate” before Twitter permanently deletes your account. Do remember that even after deleting your account, some of the information on it may still be publicly available because they were indexed on search engines.