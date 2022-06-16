Voot Premium: All the details about the app that will stream IPL from 2023 to 2027 

Digital rights to stream the IPL, or Indian Premier League, were recently bagged by the Viacom 18 group. This means that the next season of IPL will not be streaming on popular OTT app Disney+ Hotstar. The cricket league will be available to watch on rival app Voot. Here’s a quick look at various subscription plans offered by Voot Premium and the various perks a Voot Premium subscription gets you.

Voot Premium: Pricing

Voot offers only one single plan. This is the Rs 999 annual plan that lasts for 12 months. However, under a limited time special offer, the plan is available at Rs 299 per year. This lets Voot users enjoy the subscription for a full 365 days at just Rs 299. Note that the limited time offer may be pulled down by Voot sooner or later.

Voot Premium: All you need to know about sports, entertainment, ads and more

Once you have grabbed an annual subscription of Voot Premium, you get access to a number of benefits. These include live football streaming across some of Europe’s top leagues including La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France) and Serie-A (Italy), along with the NBA (Basketball) and other sports.

Voot will also be streaming the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup which is being hosted by Qatar and will kick off in November later this year.

Voot Select users also get access to over 1000 movies in 9 different languages and ad-free content (except for live streams, which will still show ads). Users will also get access to over 35 live TV channels and early access to the latest episodes of popular Indian TV shows. Content includes that from channels like Colors HD, MTV HD, Comedy Central, Nick Jr, MTV Beats and more.

Voot is available for Android users on the Google Play Store, while iOS users can grab the app from the Apple App Store. You may also use Voot on Fire TV-powered devices.

Voot Premium: Bundled subscription plans with Airtel, Jio, Vi plans

As of writing this story, there are no bundled Voot Premium plans that you can club with prepaid recharges for Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea numbers. However, we could see bundled Voot plans pop up later as we get closer to the next IPL season.