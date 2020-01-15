Vodafone’s new Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid plans: Here are details

To recall, all of the three major telecom service providers including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased there prepaid tariffs, after which they are seeing a reduced interest in the higher-priced offerings. (Image: Reuters) To recall, all of the three major telecom service providers including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased there prepaid tariffs, after which they are seeing a reduced interest in the higher-priced offerings. (Image: Reuters)

Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans for its subscribers, costing Rs 99 and Rs 555. The Rs 99 plan comes with a validity of 18 days, whereas, the Rs 555 plan comes with a validity of 70 days. The Rs 99 plan is currently available in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles. And the Rs 555 plan is currently only live in Mumbai.

Under the Rs 99 plan, the company offers users 1GB of data along with unlimited calling and 100 complimentary SMSes. Apart from these benefits, the company also provides users with a year worth of Zee5 subscription costing Rs 999 along with complimentary Vodafone Play subscription.

Under the Rs 555 plan, 1.5GB of high-speed daily data allowance along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. Just like with the Rs 99 plan, Vodafone is offering customers purchasing this plan a free ZEE5 subscription and Vodafone Play subscription for a year.

The plan comes with a validity of 70 days and is currently only available in the Mumbai circle.

To recall, all of the three major telecom service providers including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased there prepaid tariffs, after which they are seeing a reduced interest in the higher-priced offerings. The launch of these new plans might help in increasing the interest in longer plans.

