Vodafone’s doubles data on select plans: Comparison with Jio

Vodafone has announced a new double data offer for three of its prepaid plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599, respectively. The offer is listed for a limited time period, however, the company has not announced for how much time it will be offering these plans for.

All of the three plans offered consumers 1.5GB of daily 4G data. However, after the activation of this offer, the company is now offering customers 3GB of daily data. There are no changes in the validity or any of the other benefits that the plan was bundled with.

All of the plans come with unlimited calls to all networks with no FUP limits, 100 daily SMSes and free subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services.

The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, the Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 56 days and the Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

After the application of this offer, both the calling benefits and the data benefits have surpassed what Jio offers in the same price bracket.

Vodafone Rs 249 plan vs Jio Rs 249 plan

Vodafone is currently offering 3GB of daily data, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and unlimited calls for 28 days. Along with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services.

Jio, on the other hand, provides users with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited calls to Jio numbers and 1,000 FUP minutes to call other networks. It also provides customers with access to its online apps like JioTV, JioMoney and more.

Vodafone Rs 399 plan vs Jio Rs 399 plan

Vodafone is offering customers with 3GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefit with no FUP for 56 days. The plan also comes with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services.

Jio provides users with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes daily, unlimited calls to Jio numbers and 1,000 FUP minutes to call other networks. It also provides customers with access to its online apps like JioTV, JioMoney and more.

Vodafone Rs 599 plan vs Jio Rs 599 plan

Vodafone is offering customers with 3GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefit with no FUP for 84 days. The plan also comes with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 services.

Reliance Jio provides users with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMSes daily, unlimited calls to Jio numbers and 1,000 FUP minutes to call other networks. It also provides customers with access to its online apps like JioTV, JioMoney and more.

