Vodafone vs Jio vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Best Prepaid Recharge Plans: Vodafone has recently launched two new prepaid recharge plans for Rs 205 and Rs 225 in a bid to counter Reliance Jio’s price onslaught, maintain its supremacy in terms of subscribers and offer more variety to its customers. Both the newly launched plans from the country’s largest mobile telecom operator offer unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls along with SMS and data benefits.

Advertising

The price war in the telecom sector which was triggered by the arrival of Reliance Jio in 2016. Jio’s onslaught of prepaid plans with various unlimited data plans and free calls has seen its subscriber base grow leaps and bounds over the past couple of years, so much so that it recently went past Airtel to become the second-largest mobile telecom company in the country, according to the latest data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Today we take a look at the top prepaid plans that are currently offered by Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio under the price range of Rs 250.

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan

The latest Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls without any FUP (fair usage policy). Apart from this, the plan also offers a total of 4GB of 3G/4G data along with a total of 600 local and national SMS without any limit on daily SMS count. All of this comes with a validity of 48 days.

Advertising

Additional benefits of Vodafone’s Rs 225 prepaid plan also includes complimentary access to the Vodafone Play app to stream movies, music videos, and live TV for free.

Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid plan

The new Rs 205 prepaid plan from Vodafone is similar to the Rs 225 plan in terms of certain benefits such as unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 600 local and national SMS. However, this particular plan offers a total of 2GB 3G/4G data and all of these benefits come with a validity period of 35 days.

Just like the Rs 225 prepaid plan, this plan also comes with complimentary access to the Vodafone Play app, which can be used to stream movies, music videos, and also live TV.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes with truly unlimited local STD and national roaming calls. This pack also offers 1.5GB of 3G/4G data per day along with 100 local and national SMS per day. All of this comes with a validity of 28 days.

That apart, the plan also comes with free live TV, movies and more on the Vodafone Play app.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Coming to Airtel, the telco offers a Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB of data per day for 28 days. Apart from data, the Rs 249 plan also comes with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. It also allows users to send 100 SMS per day.

Apart from this, additional benefits of the Rs 249 plan include free access to Airtel TV Premium which includes ZEE5, HOOQ, over 350 live TV channels, more than 10,000 movies and more. It also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. It comes with Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, free Wynk Music subscription. Along with this, users also get Rs 4 lakh term life insurance cover from HDFC Life or Bharti AXA and a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, which lets the user learn anything from photography to music.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls across India and 100 SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from this, just like the Rs 249 prepaid plan, this pack, too, comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more along with Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, New 4G Device cashback up to Rs 2,000, Wynk Music and four-week course on Shaw Academy.

The pack also comes with 100 per cent cashback on the recharge, which will get delivered in the form of discount coupons which are valid for a period of two years.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day along with truly unlimited voice calls along with a validity of 28 days validity. It also offers 100 SMS per day as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Advertising

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

The Rs 149 prepaid recharge from Jio offers a total of 42GB data at 1.5GB per day for a validity of 28 days. Other benefits include truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.