Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Best prepaid plans under Rs 200 with 28 days validity

Towards the end of the year 2019, telecom companies hiked their prepaid tariff rates in the wake of ongoing financial stress in the sector. All three major telecom companies — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea — have revised their recharge plans and it has become a bit difficult to choose which company is offering the best-prepaid packs.

We are listing down the prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio under Rs 200 that offer a minimum of 28 days of validity and come with data and SMS benefits.

Vodafone-Idea’s prepaid pack with 28 days validity

Vodafone is offering a total of 2GB of data for a validity of 28 days under its prepaid pack priced at Rs 149. The plan also comes with 300 SMS and subscribers are offered unlimited calling to all the networks for the validity period. Additional benefits on the pack include free access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 streaming service.

Airtel’s prepaid recharge pack with 28 days validity

Airtel is also offering similar benefits as the Vodafone’s pack for a similar amount of Rs 149. Subscribers will get a total of 2GB of data for a validity of 28 days along with 300 SMS and truly unlimited calling. Additional benefits on Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack include free access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream app.

Reliance Jio recharge plan with 28 days validity

Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers 1.5GB data per day along with 100 daily SMS for Rs 199. The validity period of the prepaid pack is 28 days and users also get complimentary access to Jio apps. However, Jio’s plan does not come with truly unlimited calling. Instead, users get unlimited on-net calling and the off-net calling has an FUP of 1000 minutes.

