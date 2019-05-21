Vodafone vs Airtel vs Jio: Top prepaid plans with 365 days validity

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Jio annual prepaid plans, offers: India has one of the most economical data plans and call rates in the world. Ever since Reliance Jio started its operations in the last quarter of 2016, the country’s youngest telecom operator has started a price war of sorts against the incumbent operators including Airtel and Vodafone. This price war has led to a consolidation in the country’s telecom sector and has led many smaller companies to exit the market owing to Jio’s onslaught. Many operators have also bundled various online streaming services and financial services along with data and calling to woo customers. We have curated a list of the best yearly pre-paid plans offered by Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Citibank offer

Vodafone has recently launched a new prepaid offer for its customers in India. The country’s largest telecom operator by userbase has partnered with Citibank and launched the ‘Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer’. Under this new offer, Vodafone will provide 1.5GB of data per day along with free unlimited voice calling for an entire year.

To be eligible for the offer a user needs to be an existing Vodafone prepaid subscriber. The subscriber needs to visit Vodafone’s website and apply for a new Citibank credit card. Once the subscriber receives the credit card, they will need to spend a minimum of Rs 4,000 within 30 days to be eligible for the offer.

This offer is available for select circles including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Chennai, Baroda, and Coimbatore. Vodafone customers have until July 31, 2019, to avail this Vodafone Citibank offer. Earlier, Vodafone’s partner Idea Cellular had rolled out a similar offer for its subscribers in partnership with Citibank.

Vodafone Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Apart from this, Vodafone also has an annual prepaid plan which is available at Rs 1,699 for all of its circles. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Under the Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is offering its customers unlimited calls across India and 100 SMS daily.

As for data benefits, Vodafone is offering its customers 1GB of 4G/3G daily 4G/3G data. Along with all of this the company is also providing its customers with free access to its Vodafone Play app that offers digital content like live TV, movies, songs and more.

Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Airtel has come up with an annual prepaid plan, which costs Rs 1,699 and offers validity of 365 days. Under this annual plan, Airtel’s prepaid customers are offered 1GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited calling benefits across India and 100 SMS daily.

Apart from the above, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more. It also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail upto Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. The Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio also offers its customers an annual validity plan which is available at Rs 1,699. It comes with a validity of 365 days. Under this annual plan, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB 4G data per day to its customers, which when finished will drop the speeds to 64kbps. Along with the daily data benefits, Jio also offers its subscribers truely unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio also provides its customers with free access to all of its data-driven apps, which include Jio TV, Jio Money, Jio Cinema and more. However, to use these apps a customer needs to have a Jio Prime membership, which will cost them Rs 99 a year.