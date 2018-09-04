Vodafone vs Airtel vs Jio: Best postpaid plans under Rs 500 per month

Vodafone RED vs Jio postpaid vs Airtel Infinity monthly rental plans: Here are some of the best monthly rental plans you can consider under Rs 500. Vodafone RED vs Jio postpaid vs Airtel Infinity monthly rental plans: Here are some of the best monthly rental plans you can consider under Rs 500.

Previously, we compared some of the best prepaid plans from Vodafone, Jio and Airtel that are available at the lowest data cost. Now, it’s time to list some of the best monthly rental plans you can consider under Rs 500. Do remember that all these plans have certain benefits to offer in addition to monthly data and voice calling benefits. Below is the list:

Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan

Jio monthly rental plan starts at Rs 199 + GST per month. Subscribing to this plan gets users 25GB of high-speed, 4G data, in addition to other benefits like unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day. But Jio has not really mentioned anything related to data carry-forward.

What’s more, users also benefit from pre-activated international (ISD) calls starting at 50 paise per minutes. Similar to prepaid plans, Jio Rs 199 postpaid offers a free, complimentary access to all Jio apps like JioTV and JioMusic.

Vodafone Rs 299 postpaid plan

Vodafone Rs 299 is an offline-only plan currently that you can avail by visiting the nearest Vodafone gallery in your area. At times, Vodafone Rs 299 plan is also available through the official Vodafone app for select users. In terms of benefits, it offers 20GB data for the stipulated period with data rollover support up to 200GB. However, Vodafone Rs 299 postpaid plan doesn’t include a free membership to Amazon Prime or Netflix. It does include unlimited calling – local, STD, roaming, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 299 postpaid plan

Similar to Vodafone Rs 299 plan, the Airtel Rs 299 postpaid plan is available offline at Airtel stores. But all it ends up offering is 5GB high-speed, 4G data for the period of a billing cycle along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone and Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan

Both leading telecom network operators, Airtel and Vodafone have postpaid plans starting at Rs 399. Vodafone Rs 399 plan provides 40GB 4G data with data rollover support up to 200GB. All Vodafone RED plans, Rs 399 and higher, offer a complimentary access to Amazon Prime for on-demand streaming and logistical benefits.

Meanwhile, Airtel Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan has 20GB data to offer within a monthly billing cycle. But Airtel 399 plan supports data rollover up to 500GB. Unlike other higher denomination Airtel Infinity plans, this one doesn’t include a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription. But hey, it offers a complimentary subscription of Wynk Music and Airtel TV. Both the Rs 399 plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

If you are wondering why we haven’t included the Rs 499 plans from Vodafone and Airtel, the answer is GST. That’s right, all postpaid plans incur 18% GST thus taking their net cost well above our cap of Rs 500 for this article. But worry not, we have already compared those plans previously. You may check the comparison here.

