Vodafone rolls out Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan offering 1.5GB 4G data per day for 365 days

Telecom companies in India are focusing more on long term prepaid recharge plans with longer validity. Vodafone has now unveiled a new Rs 1,999 prepaid plan for Kerala circle, reports TelecomTalk. Vodafone subscribers in Kerala can now enjoy 1.5GB per data for the validity of 365 days with Rs 1,999 plan.

Advertising

As of now, the plan is currently active in Kerala circle only, but it is expected to go official in other circles too. With the plan, users will have a total of 547.5GB of 4G data to spend in a year.

The plans not only offers daily 1.5GB 4G data but also unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 national SMS per day for 365 days. There is also no FUP limit on voice calling.

Vodafone Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan

Earlier Vodafone launched the Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1GB data per day to the subscribers. The plan is available in all circles and it offers similar additional benefits like the newly added Rs 1,999 plan. Users enjoy unlimited local, STD and roaming calling with the one-year prepaid plan along with 100 SMS per day for an entire year.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: One-year validity plans

While Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day prepaid recharge plan with one-year validity, its competitors, Vodafone and Airtel did not have any long term plan giving more than 1GB data per day.

With the new plan, Vodafone is finally giving 1.5GB data per day for 365 days but only in Kerala circle. So Jio still has the upper hand here.

Advertising

Again in terms of pricing, Jio beats the other two. For Rs 1,699 Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, but Vodafone and Airtel only offer 1GB data per day. The calling and SMS benefits are the same for all three telecom companies.