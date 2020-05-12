Vodafone increases price of RedX plan: Here’s the new price, other details

Vodafone launched a premium RedX plan for its subscribers back in November last year. (Image: Vodafone) Vodafone launched a premium RedX plan for its subscribers back in November last year. (Image: Vodafone)

Vodafone launched a premium RedX plan for its subscribers back in November last year, priced at Rs 999 per month. The operator now increases the pricing of the plan by Rs 100. It now costs Rs 1,099 per month, the benefits remain. Tariffs prices of other Red plans remain unchanged. For now, it unclear if the increased price will be applicable to the new subscribers only or the old ones will also need to pay extra.

Notably, there is no change in the ‘exit fee’ of Rs 3,000, which is applicable when a customer decides to move to another plan or port out within six months of signing up. Vodafone does not ask for any ‘exit fee’ along with any of its other plans.

Under the Vodafone RedX plan, consumers get basic benefits like unlimited voice calling, data access and 100 daily SMS. Additionally, it provides benefits of worth over Rs 20,000 like premium customer service, travel privileges, international roaming services and more.

The first benefit of the plan is that it offers premium cellular connectivity to subscribers with over 50 per cent faster data speeds and better call connectivity. It comes bundled with a yearly subscription of video streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone also offers the Red customers with free lounge access capped at one access per quarter and valid at both domestic and international airports. Additionally, customers get free international roaming with unlimited data and calling facility on international trips for seven days. Users will get discounted ISD calls to USA and Canada at 50 paise per minute.

Customers booking a hotel, tickets to museums and attractions will be offered a 10 per cent cashback. Vodafone has also partnered with Samsung to special discounts on select Samsung phones via the company’s official website.

You can activate the Vodafone RedX plan from the company’s own website or via the MyVodafone app. As of now, there is no other plan that offers customers unlimited data benefits or even some other benefits like airport lounge access.

