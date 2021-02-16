Vodafone now offering free unlimited high speed data at night: Check details

Vi (Vodafone) has launched a “binge all-night offer,” which gives unlimited high-speed night-time data at no extra cost. This offer is valid for those users who buy Rs 249 and above prepaid plans. The telecom operator is offering free unlimited data between 12:00AM to 6:00AM. The night-data offer is already live on the official site.

“Night binging on the Internet and OTT is on the rise, especially as people exercise flexible and remote working and spend more time-consuming content. To cater to this demand, Vi has announced Unlimited high-speed Night-time Data – without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers,” the company said.

As there is no restriction on the data, customers can browse and download a variety of content from various OTT apps. The Rs 249 and above prepaid plans already offer support for weekend data rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be carry forwarded to the weekend. In addition to this, some of the prepaid recharge plans also offer double data.

“Consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the youth, indicate higher data consumption during the night. With this industry-first proposition, offering dual benefit of Unlimited high-speed Night-time Data and Weekend Data Rollover, Vi aims to provide more value to its Unlimited users. The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network,” Vi said.

Vodafone prepaid plans with unlimited night-data offer

There is a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which ships with truly unlimited calls, and 1.5GB daily data for 28 days. You will get extra 5GB of data if you recharge using the company’s MyVi app.

The Rs 299 recharge plan includes unlimited talktime, and 4GB of data per day. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. Vi also has a Rs 449 prepaid pack offering unlimited call benefits and 4GB daily data for 56 days.

Those who buy the Rs 599 will get unlimited talktime, 1.5GB of data per day, and 5GB extra data. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Users will have to buy this plan via the MyVi app to receive 5GB of additional data.

The site also mentions a Rs 699 prepaid Vodafone plan, which packs 4GB daily data, and unlimited calls for 84 days. There are a few more recharge plans that support the new night-data offer. You can check out the rest of the plans on Vi’s site.