Vodafone launches new Rs 16 recharge plan offering 1GB data for a day

Vodafone has launched a low-cost internet plan for its prepaid customers. The company has introduced a Rs 16 recharge plan which it termed as the ‘Filmy Recharge’. Under this plan, subscribers will get 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data, which will be valid for 24 hours. Apart from the internet data, there is nothing else bundled in the pack.

However, it seems that the new data plan is presently valid in select circles which include Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Assam, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP (East), UP (West) and West Bengal.

The Rs 16 recharge plan is available through Vodafone’s website, My Vodafone app, and through authorised retailers. Vodafone is also providing other data-exclusive plans under the denomination of Rs 33, Rs 49, and Rs 98 among others.

By launching the new aggressive Rs 16 data recharge plan, Vodafone has taken on Reliance Jio which offers 1GB data at Rs 21. However Jio’s plan is only a one-time data top-up and is valid till the expiry of the base plan. Currently, there is no 1GB data offer from Airtel at this price range. Airtel subscribers can recharge with Rs 29 to get 520MB of data valid for 28 days.

Among daily data plans, Vodafone offers its customers 1.6GB of 4G/3G daily data for 28 days, which totals to 44.8GB of data benefits at Rs 209. The plan also offers customers 100 daily complimentary SMSes and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The recharge also enables the user to access live TV, watch movies, TV shows and more via its Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone’s Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB of data, while the plan at Rs 255 offers 2GB of daily data to customers coupled with benefits of unlimited calling, 100 SMS and access to Vodafone Play app.