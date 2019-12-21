Vodafone introduces three new prepaid plans starting at Rs 129 in India

Apart from these three prepaid plans, the company has also introduced a new Rs 24 prepaid plan offering customers 100 minutes of on-net calls. (Image: Reuters) Apart from these three prepaid plans, the company has also introduced a new Rs 24 prepaid plan offering customers 100 minutes of on-net calls. (Image: Reuters)

Vodafone has introduced three new bundled recharge plans in India. All of the new plans are priced at Rs 129, Rs 199 and Rs 269. Under these plans, customers get unlimited calling, data benefits, complementary SMSes, Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

Apart from these three prepaid plans, the company has also introduced a new Rs 24 prepaid plan offering customers 100 minutes of on-net calls. The plan will be valid from 11 PM to 6 AM.

Under the Rs 129 plan, the company provides customers with unlimited calling on any network without, 2GB of data and 300 SMSes. The plan is bundled with complimentary subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5. It has a validity of 14 days.

The Rs 199 plan comes with a validity of 21 days. Under it, customers are offered unlimited calling benefits, 1GB of daily 4G/3G data along with 100 daily SMSes. This plan also includes complimentary subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Also Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: New prepaid packs with unlimited calling compared

Lastly, under the Rs 269 plan, the company offers customers unlimited calling benefits, 4GB of data and 600 complimentary SMSes. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days and includes Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

Even though Vodafone has introduced these new plans, Idea is yet to add them onto their portfolio of plans offered. However, Considering that both the companies are under the same umbrella we might soon get to see these plans being offered to Idea customers also.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd