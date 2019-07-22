Vodafone introduces Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio are in a fierce competition in the Indian telecom sector with the operators revising their existing plans and launching new ones to grab customer base. Vodafone just launched two new prepaid plans with unlimited calling as well as data and SMS benefits.

The new Vodafone plans cost Rs 205 and Rs 225 but they do not come with daily data usage. These Vodafone prepaid plans target users who do not consume mobile data extensively but want a complete package with unlimited calling.

Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s new Rs 205 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited local and national calling benefits without any FUP (fair usage policy). Users also get a total of 2GB data to use in a month. The Rs 205 prepaid plan includes a total of 600 local and national SMS without any limit on daily SMS count.

The Vodafone pack comes with a validity of 35 days. After the exhaustion of the 2GB 3G/4G data, users can use the internet at 50 paise per MB rate or top-up data recharge. The additional benefits of the plan include complimentary access to the Vodafone Play app to stream movies, music videos, and live TV for free.

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s new Rs 225 prepaid recharge pack comes with unlimited calling benefits without any FUP, just like the Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan. It also comes with 600 local and national SMS but it has a validity of 48 days. Also, Vodafone’s Rs 205 plan includes a total of 4GB 3G/4G data that is applicable through the validity period.

This plan also comes with complimentary access to the Vodafone Play app, which can be used to stream movies, music videos, and also live TV without paying any extra money.