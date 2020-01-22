Vodafone brings Rs 398, Rs 558 prepaid plans: Check data, call and other benefits

Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans in select circles and revised its Rs 19 pack as well. Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans in select circles and revised its Rs 19 pack as well.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone-Idea recently revised its prepaid recharge plan offerings in the country and has introduced a number of new plans for the Indian consumers since then. The prepaid pack catalogue of the company has been updated once again with the introduction of two new recharge plans of Rs 558 and Rs 398 value.

DreamDTH first spotted the new packs for the Vodafone prepaid customers and the plans are now live on the company website. The Rs 398 plan is active in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai circles for now whereas the Rs 558 prepaid pack is available only in Madhya Pradesh circle. Also, Vodafone reportedly revised its cheapest Rs 19 prepaid plan as well.

Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s new Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan comes with 3GB data per day and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers truly unlimited calling to all networks within the country. The additional benefits on the plan include a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 558 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers unlimited voice calling to all the networks along with 3GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan validity of this prepaid pack is 56 days. The additional benefits on the plan include Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Vodafone’s Rs 19 prepaid recharge pack

Vodafone has also revised its Rs 19 prepaid plan to offer more data to the prepaid users. Instead of 150MB of data, the Rs 19 pack now comes with 200MB of data. The unlimited calling service is also intact with an unchanged validity of 2 days.

Recently, Vodafone launched a new Rs 997 long-term prepaid plan days after it introduced Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge plans. All of these plans come with unlimited calling, SMS, and data benefits with different validity periods.

