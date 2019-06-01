Vodafone introduces new Rs 229 recharge pack, offers 2GB daily 4G data

Vodafone has launched a new Rs 229 recharge pack for its prepaid users. Under the pack, the company is offering customers 2GB of daily data along with other benefits for 28 days.

The company has also started free doorstep delivery of 4G SIM cards to customers doing a first time recharge of Rs 249.

Under the new Rs 229 plan, Vodafone is offering customers 2GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India and 100 daily complementary SMSes. The company is also offering users free access to its Vodafone Play app to access live TV, watch shows and movies.

The new pack is already available in most major circles including Delhi & NCR, Mumbai and Rajasthan. It is an increment on the already existing Rs 199 plan, under which consumers are offered 1.5GB of daily 4G/3G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 daily complimentary messages and access to the Vodafone Play app. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

To get the new Rs 229 recharge pack, you can head over to the company’s official site and navigate to the prepaid recharges section. There you will be required to input your number and submit it. Once done all the plans will appear, there you need to go into the Bonus card plans, where the new Rs 229 pack will be listed. You can now select the plan and complete the purchase. The pack will be activated within an hour of the recharge being completed.

Vodafone recently also partnered with Citibank to offer its prepaid customers 1.5GB of daily 4G/3G data along with free unlimited voice calling for an entire year. To know about how you can get it click here.