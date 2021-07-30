Vodafone Idea warns users against KYC frauds: Here’s how to stay safe

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has issued a notice warning its customers to be aware of scammers asking them to update their KYC or Know your customer details. “It has been brought to our notice that some Vi customers are getting SMS and Calls from unidentified numbers asking them to update their KYC immediately,” the company said.

Airtel also recently warned its users to be cautious against fake SMS and calls by fraudsters who falsely claim that their SIM cards will get blocked if the subscriber’s KYC documents are incomplete, pending, or expired. Reliance Jio also keeps sending alerts for the same. Vi is also now alerting its subscribers to not trust the false claims made by fraudsters.

“These fraudsters, at times, disguise as company representatives and threaten unsuspecting users with SIM block if KYC is not done. They may also seek certain confidential information from customers, in the name of verification,” Vi said.

“Vi cautions all our customers against such unauthorised Calls and SMS. Vi customers are advised to not give their KYC details or share any OTP with anybody on a call, and should not call back on these numbers or click on any link mentioned in the SMS,” the company added.

The telecom operator is also advising users to not click on any unverified link or share any details as it could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, which can have some serious consequences.

“All customer communication from the company is only done from the SMS ID ‘ViCARE’. Any SMS being acted upon which is not originating from ‘ViCARE’ is strictly not advisable. Vi is committed to being the most trusted and valued partner for our customers and businesses to succeed in a digital world,” Vi said.