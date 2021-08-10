Vi revises Rs 449 prepaid plan: Check out recharge plans from Jio and Airtel

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revised its Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan, which now offers double data and a Zee5 premium subscription, apart from other benefits. The plan now comes with 4GB of data per day as well as night free data (12:00AM to 6:00AM).

The telecom operator also gives unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMS. There is also weekend data rollover facility as well as Vi Movies & TV app subscription. It comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Vi Rs 449 plan vs Jio Rs 444 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 444 prepaid recharge plan, which includes unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes 2GB of daily data, which means that you are getting a total of 112GB of data. You also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

There is also a Rs 249 plan with similar benefits, but it will remain valid for 28 days once you purchase it. This Jio plan gives 2GB of data per day, which means a total of 56GB of data. It even includes unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Jio prepaid users also get free access to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 449 plan vs Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel has a Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan that offers similar benefits. This recharge plan from Airtel includes 2GB of data per day, truly unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, the plan also gives customers free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music. The plan will remain valid for 56 days after you buy it.