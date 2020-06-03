Vodafone-Idea prepaid recharge plans June 2020: List of all Vodafone prepaid plans

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans June 2020: List of all recharge packs from Vodafone. (Image: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg) Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans June 2020: List of all recharge packs from Vodafone. (Image: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Recharge Plans June 2020: Telecom operators have been rolling out new plans every now and then. Recently Vodafone also launched a new Rs 251 prepaid recharge plan just like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The prepaid pack is for those who are working from home and want data benefits only.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plans that come with data and call benefits start at Rs 19 and go as high as Rs 2399. The cheapest pack at Rs 10 offers 200MB data and unlimited calling for 2 days, whereas the most expensive pack at Rs 2,399 offers a year-long validity and daily 1.5GB data along with other benefits. Previously we listed all the prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone for the month of May and now we are sharing all the valid prepaid packs for June 2020.

Vodafone-Idea June 2020: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Vodafone Recharge Plans Data Benefit Validity Calling SMS Rs 19 200MB 2 Days Unlimited NIL Rs 99 1GB 18 Days Unlimited 100 Rs 129 2GB 24 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 149 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 300 Rs 199 1GB per Day 24 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 219 1GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 249 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 269 4GB 56 Days Unlimited 600 Rs 299 4GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 379 6GB 84 Days Unlimited 1000 Rs 398 3GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 399 3GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 449 4GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 499 1.5GB per Day 70 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 555 1.5GB per Day 77 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 558 3GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 599 3GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 699 4GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 100/Day Rs 1499 24GB 365 Days Unlimited 3600 Rs 2399 1.5GB per Day 365 Days Unlimited 100/Day

Vodafone-Idea Rs 19 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s cheapest data pack starts at Rs 19. It comes with 200MB data for a period of 2 days. The plan also offers truly unlimited calling facility but doesn’t offer SMS. Subscribers also get Vodafone Play subscription and ZEE5 subscription for the validity period.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 99 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 99 prepaid pack offers 1GB data with 18 days validity. This prepaid recharge plan also comes with truly unlimited calling and 100 SMS. Additional benefits with the pack include subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5 streaming service.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 129 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 129 prepaid pack comes with 2GB 4G data with 24 days validity. Subscribers also get unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 with the recharge plan.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 149 Recharge Plan

This prepaid recharge pack is similar to the previous pack listed above, but it offers 28 days validity instead of 24 days. For Rs 149, Vodafone subscribers get 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS along with subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 199 Recharge Plan

At Rs 199, this is the cheapest prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone that comes with daily data benefits. Vodafone subscribers get 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days as well as daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling for the validity period. Additional benefits on the plan include subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 219 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling for the validity period. Other benefits include subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play streaming services.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 249 Recharge Plan

This prepaid pack is similar to the previous recharge plan, but it offers more daily data. Vodafone subscribers get 1.5GB data per day with 28 validity along with daily 100 SMS and unlimited calling for Rs 249. The plan also includes subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 269 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 269 prepaid pack is for those who want lesser data but more validity. The recharge plan offers 4GB data with 56 days of validity. Vodafone subscribers also get 600SMS. Other benefits include subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone Rs 299 Recharge Plan

Vodafone is currently offering double data benefit with its Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan. Instead of 2GB daily data, subscribers can get 4GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Other benefits include 100 daily SMS, unlimited calling, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 379 Recharge Plan

For Rs 379, Vodafone subscribers get 84 days validity and total 6GB data. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited calling facility and also offers 1000 SMS. The additional benefits on the pack include subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone Rs 398 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 398 pack comes with 28 days validity and offers 3GB daily data. It is recommended for those who have a lot of usage for mobile internet considering the work from home scenario. Vodafone-Idea subscribers also get unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS and other additional benefits with this pack for the validity period.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Vodafone is offering double data benefit with its Rs 399 prepaid plan. Users can avail 3GB data per day instead of the usual 1.5GB daily data limit. The validity period is limited to 56 days. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 449 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 449 prepaid pack is also offering double data benefit. Vodafone customers can avail 4GB data per day for a period of 56 days, instead of usual 2GB daily data. The rest of the benefits are the same as the previous plan, which includes unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 499 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 555 Recharge Plan

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 77 days. The recharge pack also comes with unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 558 Recharge Plan

For those who want even more data, Vodafone’s Rs 558 prepaid pack comes with 3GB data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack also offers unlimited calling facility, 100 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 streaming services.

Vodafone Rs 599 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 599 prepaid pack is offering double data benefit. It means subscribers can avail 3GB daily data instead of 1.5 data per day. The validity period of the pack is 84 days and the recharge plan also comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 699 Recharge Plan

The Rs 698 prepaid recharge plan is also offering double data benefit. Vodafone customers can get 4GB daily data, instead of 3GB data per day for a period of 84 days. The pack also comes with unlimited calling facility and 100 daily SMS along with subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 1499 Recharge Plan

Vodafone’s Rs 1499 prepaid pack comes with a total of 24 GB data with a validity of 365 days. The prepaid plan also offers truly unlimited calling as well as 3600 SMS for a year. Additional benefits on the plan include subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Vodafone Rs 2399 Recharge Plan

At Rs 2399, this is the most expensive prepaid plan from Vodafone that comes with daily data benefits. Vodafone subscribers get 1.5GB daily data for a period of 365 days. As part of the plan, subscribers also get unlimited calling facility to any number in India as well as 100 daily SMS for a year. Additional benefits on the plan include ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription for a year.

Vodafone-Idea also offers data add-on packs. Subscribers can avail 1GB data for 24 hours for Rs 16, 3GB data for 28 days for Rs 48, and 6GB data for 28 days for Rs 98. Vodafone also added a new add-on pack of Rs 251 that offers 50GB data. Vodafone-Idea also offers SMS packs where subscribers can get 120 SMS for 10 days at Rs 12, 250 SMS for 28 days at Rs 26, and 350 SMS for 28 days at Rs 36.

