Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan offers free 75GB data, Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check details

Vodafone Idea has a new long-term prepaid plan that offers 75GB bonus data and a year’s subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Read more below.

vodafone idea, vi, vi prepadi plans,Here's all you need to know about the three new Vodafone Idea prepaid long-term plans. (File)

Vodafone Idea has launched a new long-term prepaid plan in India, that will be available only for a limited time and offer some interesting bundled offers. Spotted first by TelecomTalk, the Vodafone Idea Rs 3,099 plan offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is also valid for a full year since it comes with 365 days validity.

As a bonus, Vodafone Idea is also offering users who recharge with the Rs 3,099 plan a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year along with 75GB additional data that users can use when they have crossed their daily data limit.

The plan also offers Vi Heo Unlimited benefits and access to services like Vi Movies and TV VIP. After the daily data is consumed and the 75GB data booster pack is also exhausted, speeds of this plan will reduce to the usual 64kbps until the user adds another data booster or waits for the daily limit to refresh.

Also Read |Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan announced: Check calling, data benefits and validity

This limited time plan will reportedly only be available for users who recharge between November 15 and November 30, after which, the extra benefits of the plan may change.

Long term plans offered by Indian telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea offer cheaper benefits for customers who effectively pay more to get service validity for the whole year. These plans often also include extra perks and benefits in the form of data bonuses and bundled subscriptions to attract users. Vodafone Idea’s new plan is no different.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1499, Rs 2899 plans launched

Vodafone Idea has also launched two more long-term data plans. These are the Rs 2899 and Rs 1499 plans. Here’s all you need to know about them. Bonus data benefits for these plans also are available till November 30.

Rs 1499 plan: With the first plan, users will get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 180 days. Users also get 50GB bonus data. The plan also includes 1.5GB daily data and access to Vi Movies and TV VIP and Vi Hero Unlimited offers.

Rs 2899 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2899 plan offers customers 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. It offers users 75GB bonus data along with free access to Vi Movies and TV VIP and Vi Hero Unlimited offers.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:52:43 am
