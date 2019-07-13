Vodafone-Idea offering users 400MB additional daily data with select prepaid plans

Vodafone-Idea is offering its subscribers 400MB of additional data on top of their daily data allowance on select prepaid plans first spotted by Telecom Talk. This is similar to how Airtel recently started offering its prepaid customers 400MB of additional daily data on select plans.

Vodafone-Idea is offering prepaid customers 400MB of extra daily data with the Rs 499 and Rs 399 recharge plans. However, not all subscribers will be able to avail the benefit of the additional data as the company will only offer additional data to consumers doing their recharges from the My Idea Recharge and My Vodafone apps.

Both the Rs 499 and Rs 399 plans on Idea offer the 400MB additional data. However, Vodafone is only offering it to users on the Rs 399 pack and not the Rs 499 pack.

Idea and Vodafone both offer 1GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data to users on the Rs 399 recharge, which will now be increased to 1.4GB of daily data. Idea offers its customers 2GB of daily data under its Rs 499 pack, which now offers 2.4GB of data. Both these plans also include other benefits like unlimited calling, 100 daily SMSes and access to internet-based apps.

In other news, Vodafone recently partnered with Citibank to offer its users 1.5GB 4G data per day along with free unlimited voice calling for an entire year. This new offer is dubbed, the Vodafone Citibank offer and is applicable to all users visiting Vodafone’s website and applying for a new Citibank credit card.

To avail the offer, customers after receiving the credit card need to spend a minimum of Rs 4,000 in the first month. Subscribers will have the option to either spend Rs 4,000 in one go or do multiple transactions with the total expenditure reaching Rs 4,000 or more. Users have until July 31, 2019, to avail the Vodafone Citibank prepaid offer.