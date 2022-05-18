Vodafone Idea launches Vi Hero Unlimited plans with unlimited night data, 2GB bonus data, more

Vodafone Idea has announced its new Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans that offer users a number of benefits including truly unlimited data ats elect hours during the day, extra monthly data as well as weekend data rollover.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Vodafone Idea Vi Heo Unlimited prepaid plans.

There are three Vi Hero Unlimited plans right now. These cost users Rs 299, Rs 479 and Rs 719 respectively.

Rs 299 plan

With the Rs 299 plan, users get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. During these 28 days, users also get 1.5GB daily data in addition to the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Additional benefits: Users can enjoy night data with no limits from 12am to 6am. Users will also be able to carry Monday-Friday’s unused data into Saturday-Sunday (Weekend data rollover). Also, all users get up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost.

Rs 479 plan

With the Rs 479 plan, users get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. During these 56 days, users also get 1.5GB daily data in addition to the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Additional benefits: With the Rs 479 plan also, users get to enjoy night data without any limits from 12am to 6am everyday. Additionally, they can carry Monday-Friday’s unused data into Saturday-Sunday (Weekend data rollover). The 2GB backup data every month is valid here as well, at no extra cost.

Rs 719 plan

With the Rs 719 plan, users get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days. During these 84 days, users also get 1.5GB daily data in addition to the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Additional benefits: Just like with the previous two plans, users can also use limitless night data everyday from 12am to 6am. They will also get 2GB backup data every month and will be able to carry unused data from weekdays (Monday-Friday) to the weekend (Saturday-Sunday) with weekend data rollover.