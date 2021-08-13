New Vi postpaid plans offer unlimited benefits, free Netflix, and more

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched two new postpaid plans, including Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299. Both the RedX Family plans support multi-connection and offer unlimited benefits as well as free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT apps. Keep reading to know more about the latest Vi postpaid plans.

Vi launches Rs 1,699 RedX Family plan

The new Vi Rs 1,699 RedX Family plan will remain valid for only one month once you purchase it. It offers support for a three-member connection, which basically means that three different users can take the plan. The postpaid plan includes unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. You also get unlimited data benefits as well as 3,000 SMS messages per month.

Other benefits include a one-year Amazon Prime subscription, one-year Netflix subscription, and one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Vi is also offering access to Vi Movies and TV VIP, international and domestic airport lounges (four times a year).

Customers will get seven days of free international roaming pack, which is worth Rs 2,999. The plan also gives ISD calls to USA and Canada at Rs 0.50 per minute, UK at Rs 3 per minute. The company is offering special rates to over 14 countries.

It should be noted that the primary connection will get access to everything, but the other connections will only get 3000 SMS, unlimited data and call benefits.

Vi adds Rs 2,299 RedX Family plan to its portfolio

Vodafone Idea’s more expensive plan comes with the same benefits that are mentioned for the Rs 1,699 postpaid plans. But, the Rs 2,299 postpaid plan supports five-member connections in total. The new postpaid plans from Vi are already live on the company’s site.