Vodafone Idea brings back Rs 601 prepaid plan: Check benefits, validity

Vodafone Idea has brought back the Rs 601 prepaid plan, but with new parameters. The popular recharge plan now comes with a reduced validity of 28 days after the price hike by the telecom operator. The plan also comes with a complimentary one year access to Disney+ Hotstar. Here’s all you need to know about the plan.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 601 plan offers 3GB 4G data per day for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling to all domestic networks and 100 SMS per day. It also bundles in a year’s subscription to popular streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, offering exclusive content, live sports and more.

Additionally, users who recharge with the Rs 601 plan also get 2GB backup data that they can claim via the Vi app or simply by dialling “121249”. Other benefits available on the plan include weekend data rollover and free data access at night, between 12am to 6am.

The recharge is available on the Vi app as well as other major platforms. However, users who recharge via the Vi app are set to receive a Rs 100 discount.

Vi premium mobile numbers can now be home-delivered

Vi also recently announced a new service that allows users to get customised or premium mobile numbers delivered to their homes in select cities. The service is available in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Premium phone numbers may be free of cost, but may also cost between Rs 500 to Rs 2000 depending on the number.