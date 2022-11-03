Vodafone Idea announces new Vi Max postpaid plans with more data: Check details

Vodafone Idea has announced its new range of Vi-Max postpaid plans for Indian Vi users. The plans start at Rs 401, and include perks like unlimited calling and SMS, along with more monthly data and access to OTT apps like Sony Liv.

There are four plans in the series, including the Rs 401 plan, the Rs 501 plan and Rs 701 plan, along with a RedX plan that costs Rs 1101.

Vi Max Rs 401 plan

The Rs 401 plan comes with unlimited calling and 3000 SMS per month. Users also get 50GB data with no daily cap. Users also can get Vodafone Idea’s Data PayGo at Rs 20/GB and are also eligible for up to 200GB of data rollover.

Additional benefits with the Rs 401 plan include Sony Liv Mobile for 12 months, access to Vi TV and Movies, 1000 free Vi games and Hungama Music access via the Vi app.

Vi Max Rs 501 plan

Users who can spend a little more can opt for the Rs 501 plan which also comes with unlimited calling and 3000 SMS per month, but offers 90GB data with no daily cap. Users also can get Vodafone Idea’s Data PayGo at Rs 20/GB and are also eligible for up to 200GB of data rollover.

Additionally, the plan also includes 6 months of Amazon Prime (one-time) and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 12 months instead of the Sony Liv subscription. Users also get access to Vi TV and Movies, 1000 free and 5 gold Vi games and Hungama Music access via the Vi app.

Vi Max Rs 701 plan

The Rs 701 plan offers users unlimited calling, 3000 SMS per month and unlimited data, with no daily caps. As a result users of this plan will never need data booster packs or rollover benefits.

Users also get Amazon Prime membership for 6 months (one-time) and Disney+ Hotstar Super for 12 months. Other perks include access to Vi TV and Movies, 1000 free and 5 gold Vi games and Hungama Music access via the Vi app.

Vi Max RedX Rs 1,101 plan

The Vi max RedX plan will not be for everyone, but offers great perks for select people. The plan comes with unlimited calling, 3000 SMS per month, and unlimited data, with no need for data boosters and rollovers. Additional benefits include 6 months of Amazon Prime, 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar Super and 12 months of Sony Liv Premium. Users also get access to Vi TV and Movies, 1000 free and 5 gold Vi games and Hungama Music access via the Vi app.

Note that this plan also comes with a 6-month lock-in period, where users will have to pay a one-time exit fee of Rs 3000 if they want to cancel their subscription within the first 6 months.

Apart from this, members will get MakeMyTrip perks as well as Airport Lounge access up to four times a year and a 7-day International Roaming pack worth Rs 2999 once a year.