VI announces new unlimited plans for international customers, starting at Rs 599

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is now offering international unlimited roaming packs for its customers, as more and more Indians resume international travel for business and leisure. Vi postpaid customers travelling to popular business and holiday destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more can opt for Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs, starting from Rs 599 offering 24-hour validity to Rs 5999 pack that comes with 28 days validity.

Currently, Vi has roaming arrangements with operators across geographies, making the international travel experience seamless and worry-free for its customers. “The ‘Always On’ feature on all Vi Postpaid Roaming Packs ensures that customers do not get charged exorbitant rates while on international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed pack,” the company said in a press statement.

For example, if travellers who have subscribed to the seven-day Vi Postpaid Roaming Pack, have to extend their stay, they can continue to use their phone for voice, SMS and data, and will be charged standard rates till the user’s usage value doesn’t cross Rs 599. Upon crossing Rs 599, the user will be billed Rs 599 for each additional day that they use the International roaming facility, thus getting safeguarded from bill shocks.

In addition, all REDX customers with individual and family plans (primary members) can enjoy one international trip every year with 7 days Vi International Roaming Free pack worth Rs 2,999.

Earlier, this week Vi also announced its new Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans for domestic users that offer users a number of benefits including truly unlimited data ats elect hours during the day, extra monthly data as well as weekend data rollover.

There are three Vi Hero Unlimited plans right now. These cost users Rs 299, Rs 479 and Rs 719 respectively.