Vodafone-Idea announces new prepaid tariff valid from Dec 3: No more truly unlimited calling

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) today announced new tariffs for its prepaid products and services that will be valid across India starting midnight of 3 December 2019. The new prepaid plans carrying talk time and data benefits start from as low as Rs 19 and go as high as Rs 2,399. One noticeable change is the rollback of the truly unlimited calling facility for off-net calls (Vodafone to other networks) to 1000-3000 mins of FUP.

Earlier this month, debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone-Idea announced to raise mobile service rates effective December 1 in the wake of “acute financial stress in the telecom sector”. Airtel also confirmed to raise tariffs from December 1, 2019, and later on Reliance Jio also hinted at the same. These are the new tariff plans applicable to the Vodafone-Idea customers starting 00:00 hours of December 3:

Vodafone-Idea daily data packs

Vodafone is offering 1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB data per day along with daily 100 SMS, unlimited on-net calling (Vodafone to Vodafone) and 1000 minutes for off-net calling (Vodafone to other networks) with a validity of 28 days for Rs 249, 299, and Rs 399 respectively.

For 84 days of validity, Vodafone now has Rs 599 and Rs 699 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB and Rs 2GB daily data respectively along with 3,000 minutes for off-net calls and 100 daily SMS. The Rs 2,399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, 100 daily SMS, and 12,000 off-net minutes with 365 days of validity.

Vodafone limited data packs

Vodafone has three prepaid plans that come with limited data along with unlimited calling, FUP off-net calling, and fixed SMS. The Rs 149 plan comes with 1,000 off-net minutes, 2GB data, 300 SMS with 28 days validity. The Rs 379 plan comes with 3,000 off-net minutes, 6GB data, and 1,000 SMS for 84 days. The Rs 699 plan comes with 12,000 off-net minutes, 24GB of data, and 3,600 SMS for 365 days.

Vodafone other recharge plans

Vodafone is also offering small sachet and combo offers. Rs 19 prepaid plan comes with unlimited on-net voice calling only along with 150MB of data and 100 SMS for 2 days of validity. For 28 days of validity, Vodafone has two plans– Rs 49 pack with Rs 38 talk time value and 100MB data, and another Rs 79 pack with Rs 64 talk time value and 200MB data.

Vodafone FRC (first recharges)

Vodafone is also offering first recharge options priced at Rs 97, Rs 197, Rs 297, and Rs 647. The Rs 97 packs offer Rs 45 talk time and 100 MB data for 28 days. The Rs 197 plan offers 2GB data, 300 SMS, and 1,000 off-net minutes for 28 days. The Rs 297 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and 1,000 off-net minutes for 28 days of validity. The Rs 647 plan offers 1.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day, and 3,000 minutes of off-net calls for 84 days.