Vodafone Idea announces cashback offer for iPhone 13 buyers: Check details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a few iPhone 13 cashback offers for its postpaid customers. Apple launched its latest iPhones just a few days back and now, Vi has unveiled some pre-order offers for iPhone 13 buyers.

If you pre-order iPhone 13 via the company’s official site, then you can get the product on the first day of its availability itself in India. With this offer, there are some cashback benefits too with REDX postpaid plans such as the Rs 1099 Redx pack, Rs 1,699 Redx Family pack, and Rs 2,299 Redx Family plan.

“Users pre-ordering iPhone with Vi, will be entitled to get the product on the 1st day of product availability in India in select markets,” Vi said in a statement.

The telecom operator says if customers opt for any of the above mentioned Redx plans, then they can get “100 percent cashback” on the first month’s rental amount. The company further mentions that this cashback will be given over six months as a discount on the bill.

“Customers can additionally enjoy a host of benefits on REDX including premium entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, travel benefits with complimentary International roaming and airport lounge access, premium customer service and much more,” the company said.

Furthermore, the prepaid Vi users who are planning to buy the iPhone 13 will also be able to avail double data benefits on the recharge of Rs 299 prepaid plan. One will also get a weekend rollover benefit with this offer.

It should be noted that the offers are valid on all the latest iPhones, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Customers can pre-order the devices via myvi.com, Vi app, and across 270+ retailer stores across the country starting today.

The telecom operator has confirmed that all those who pre-book models from their website will start getting the device from September 25, which is the shipping date.