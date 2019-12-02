Vodafone-Idea, Airtel end their monthly Rs 169, Rs 199 plans: A look at new prepaid plans

Airtel and Vodafone have announced to increase their prepaid tariff rates that will take effect from midnight of December 3, 2019. Reliance Jio also announced to revise its All-in-One plans with a 40 per cent hike in tariff rates. While Jio has yet to come out with its revised plans, Airtel and Vodafone have revealed the new packs.

Both the telecom operators have ended their popular Rs 169 and 199 plans that offer 1GB and 1.5GB data per day respectively for 28 days. In their place, there are new prepaid plans that come with more or less the same benefits but cost higher.

As mentioned above, the new plans will take effect starting midnight, so users have the chance to recharge with old plans before the deadline. Here is a look at the revised plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea that have replaced the old Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans.

Airtel’s revised Rs 169 and Rs 199 plan

Airtel has decided to remove two of its popular monthly prepaid plans of Rs 169 and Rs 199 to offer a new Rs 248 pack. The old Rs 169 plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. Likewise, the Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Starting midnight, these two plans will cease to exist. In their place, Airtel is offering a new Rs 248 plan that comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. The unlimited calling now applies only for on-net calls (Airtel-to-Airtel), whereas off-net calls (Airtel-to-other networks) will have an FUP (fair usage policy) limit. Airtel has yet to announce the FUP limit.

Notably, under the new plans, there is no prepaid recharge pack that offers daily 1GB of data for 28 days. The Rs 248 is the cheapest plan that comes with daily data benefit. Those who want more data balance, can opt for the new Rs 298 plan that offers 2GB daily data and replaces the older 249 plan. As of now, Airtel doesn’t have a new prepaid plan that offers more than 2GB data per day.

Vodafone’s revised Rs 169 and Rs 199 plan

Vodafone Idea has also ended its existing Rs 169 and Rs 199 prepaid plans to offer its customers a new Rs 249 pack, similar to Airtel. The old plans are still available for customers till midnight and offer unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS along with daily data benefits. The Rs 169 plan offers 1GB daily data whereas the Rs 199 plan comes with 1.5GB daily data benefits.

The new Rs 249 plan that will replace these two plans comes with daily data benefit of 1.5GB data per day and 100SMS per day for 28 days of validity. The plan offers unlimited on-net calling and FUP limit of 1000 minutes for off-net calls. This is the cheapest Vodafone Idea plan to offer daily data benefits for 28 days.

As of now, there is no plan that offers 1GB daily data for a month. Users who want more data, there is a Rs 299 prepaid plan that comes with 2GB of daily data and a Rs 399 pack that comes with 3GB of daily data along with similar SMS and calling benefits.