Friday, July 15, 2022

Vodafone Idea adds 1GB extra data for two popular prepaid plans

Two popular Vodafone Idea prepaid plans will now offer 1GB more daily data than before at the same price. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 9:39:09 am
vodafone idea, vodafone idea plans, vi prepaid plans, vi best plans,Check out which Vodafone Idea prepaid plans are getting more daily data below. (File)

Vodafone Idea has bumped up its data benefits for two of its popular prepaid plans which now offer 1GB more daily data than they previously did. The increased data benefits come after Vodafone Idea discontinued its ‘double data benefits’ when the price of all telecom operators had been hiked last year. For now, these increased-data perks have been added to two prepaid plans – the Rs 409 plan and the Rs 475 plans. Here’s a deeper look into what each of the plan offers in terms of calling, SMS, data and validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 409 plan

The Rs 409 prepaid plan comes with a 28-days validity and during this period the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Customers also get Vodafone Idea perks like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights.

Also Read |Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

The plan previously offers 2.5GB daily data, but after the change will now offer 3,5 GB daily data. This data will refresh at the end of each day, similar to how other unlimited calling and data plans work.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 plan

The Rs 475 plan also comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, and just like the previous plan, this one is also valid for 28 days.Customers also get Vodafone Idea perks like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights. However, with the change, users will now get 4GB daily data instead of the previous 3GB daily data. This daily limit will also renew at the end of each day through the validity of the plan.

