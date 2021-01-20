Vodafone giving extra 5GB data with five prepaid plans under Rs 600: Check details

Vodafone Idea has reportedly extended the weekend data rollover facility until April. Besides, the telecom giant also has an Extra Data offer that gives customers up to 5GB of additional data with a few prepaid recharge plans. These include Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Vodafone plans. TelecomTalk reported that users will be required to buy one of these plans via Vodafone’s mobile app or website to avail the extra data offer. Now, let’s take a look at what all benefits these prepaid plans offer.

Vodafone Extra Data Offer plans

The Rs 149 plan comes with unlimited voice calling to any network, 2GB of total data, 300 SMS for 28 days validity. With this budget plan, you only get additional 1GB data. Customers can also buy the Rs 219 prepaid Vodafone mobile phone plan, which ships with extra 2GB data benefit. It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

There is also a Rs 249 recharge plan, which will give you a total of 5GB extra data. The mentioned plan includes unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. So, basically, the plan will offer you a total of 47GB data for a month. The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. The plan is also a part of the Weekend Rollover facility offered by Vodafone.

The Rs 399 Vodafone plan also gives 5GB of extra data. This prepaid plan will offer you 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling to any network. The plan will remain valid for 56 days once you purchase it. With this plan, the company will offer you a total of 89GB data if you combine the extra data offer.

Lastly, the company has a Rs 599 prepaid mobile phone plan, which ships with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 84 days. This prepaid plan will give additional 5GB data and it offers support for the company’s Weekend Rollover facility. Do note that users will have to buy any of these plans via MyVi app.