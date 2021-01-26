Vodafone giving 50GB extra data with an annual prepaid plan: Check Jio, Airtel packs

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is currently offering users extra 50GB data with its Rs 2,595 prepaid annual plan. With this recharge plan, the telecom giant is offering a lot of benefits at a low price. The long term Vodafone plan ships with 2GB daily data, which means you get a total of 730GB data. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls to any network within India and 100 SMS per day. Vi is also giving ZEE5 Premium subscription for one year. The pack comes with a validity period of 365 days, meaning for one-year.

Now, you are also getting extra 50GB data, which is a limited period offer. With the additional data benefit, Vi users will get 780GB data. The plan also includes access to Vi Movies and TV Classic and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ facility.

If you buy the Rs 2,595 prepaid plan, then it basically means that you are getting all the mentioned benefits for around Rs 216 on a monthly basis. This is a great prepaid plan as you get a lot of benefits for the price. Do note that users will be required to buy the prepaid plan from the company’s official website to avail the extra 50GB data. The offer was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Jio annual prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge plan. This long-term plan offers 2GB per day, which is a total of 730GB data. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls benefit to any network, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 365 days. There is also Rs 2121 annual Jio plan, which gives 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network in India and 100 SMS per day. The pack will remain valid for 336 days.

Airtel annual prepaid plan

Airtel is currently offering Rs 2,498 long term recharge plan, which gives 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100SMS per day for 365 days. Airtel customers also get 1-month of Amazon Prime Video, and access to Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The latter includes free 400+ Live TV channels, unlimited movies and TV shows. One will also get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free access to Hellotunes, Wynk Music and membership to Shaw Academy. There is also Rs 2,698 recharge plan, which offers all the above mentioned benefits as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one-year.