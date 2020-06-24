Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of Vodafone Prepaid Plans with Offers, Price, Data, & Validity

Here we will be taking a look at all of the daily data plans offered by Vodafone in India. (Image: Bloomberg) Here we will be taking a look at all of the daily data plans offered by Vodafone in India. (Image: Bloomberg)

Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to work from home. Due to this, the data consumption for each individual has increased exponentially, as people are now using their own internet plans for work and leisure purposes. This has made a lot of us to shift to daily data plans for our mobile phones that can help us stay entertained and work at full capacity, while at the same time not worrying as to when your data will expire. Vodafone is one of the three largest telecom service providers in India along with Airtel and Jio. Today, we will be taking a look at all of the daily data plans offered by Vodafone in India.

Vodafone Plans 2020: List of Vodafone Prepaid Plans, Offers, Price, Data, & Validity

Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plan Daily 4G Data Validity Free Voice calls Free SMS Rs 199 1GB/Day 24 Days Unlimited 100 per day Rs 398 3GB/Day 28 Days Unlimited 100 per day Rs 499 1.5GB/Day 70 Days Unlimited 100 per day Rs 555 1.5GB/Day 77 Days Unlimited 100 per day Rs 558 3GB/Day 56 Days Unlimited 100 per day Rs 2,399 1.5GB/Day 365 Days Unlimited 100 per day

Vodafone Rs 199 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 199 plan, Vodafone offers customers 1GB of daily high-speed data along with 100 daily SMSes. It also offers customers unlimited local and STD calls. After the daily data is fully consumed, the data speeds will drop to 64Kbps. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

Vodafone Rs 398 Recharge Plan

With the Rs 398 prepaid plan, customers are offered 3GB of daily data, which when consumed lower the speeds to 64Kbps. Apart from this, the plan comes with unlimited local and STD calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 499 Recharge Plan

With the Rs 499 plan, customers get 1.5GB of daily high-speed data. When the FUP of 1.5GB per day is reached, the speeds drop to 64Kbps. The plan just like the others comes with unlimited local and STD calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes per day. This plan comes with a total validity of 70 days.

Vodafone Rs 555 Recharge Plan

With the Rs 555 prepaid plan, Vodafone offers its customers 1.5GB of high-speed daily data for a period of 77 days. Along with the high-speed daily data, customers are offered unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes.

Vodafone Rs 558 Recharge Plan

Under its Rs 558 plan, Vodafone offers customers 3GB of daily data, which when consumed drop the speeds to 64 Kbps. The plan comes with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. It has a validity of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs 2,399 Recharge Plan

Lastly, the most expensive plan out of the bunch costs Rs 2,399 for a whole year (365 days). It offers customers 1.5GB of daily data, which when reached drop speeds to 64 Kbps. Just like all of the other plans offers unlimited calling benefits along with 100 daily SMSes.

All of the above plans come with complimentary access to the company’s own Vodafone Play app and a subscription to the OTT app, Zee5.

