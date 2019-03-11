Vodafone, Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan to offer daily 1GB 4G data

In order to compete with the affordable offering from Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have revised their Rs 169 prepaid recharge plans. Earlier, both these telecom companies used to offer only 1GB data for an entire month along with unlimited talk time. Now, the revised plans offer daily 1GB data, as reflecting on the official Vodafone, Airtel website/app and third-party mobile recharge apps as well.

Advertising

Research by Cable.co.uk reveals that India has the cheapest mobile data in the world. While the global average price of 1GB data is $8.53 or around Rs 600 per GB, users in India avail 1GB data benefits for as low as $0.26 or Rs 18.5.

With intense competition in the telecom sector in the country, company’s are rolling out more affordable plans to attract new customers while retaining their existing customers.

Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

The Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 4G/3G data per day for a validity of 28 days along with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well. Vodafone is also offering free live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Airtel Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

The revised Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel now offers daily 1GB 4G data with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits include 100 daily national SMS, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and free access to Airtel TV and Wynk app.

Also read | Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300

Advertising

In contrast, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB daily 4G data for a period of 28 days at Rs 149. The additional benefits include unlimited national calling and 100 daily national SMS.