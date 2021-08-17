scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Vivo X60 gets price cut in India, now on sale for Rs 34,990: Check offers and other details

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo X60 will now cost Rs 34,990, down from Rs 37,990.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: August 17, 2021 3:21:39 pm
The Vivo X60 has received a big price cut in India. The Chinese company is offering up to Rs 3,000 discount different models. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo X60 will now cost Rs 34,990, down from Rs 37,990. So, you are getting a Rs 3,000 discount on the base variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is now priced at Rs 39,990. This model was originally launched for Rs 41,990. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 2,000.

Additionally, Vivo is also giving a cashback of up to Rs 5,000, which is valid on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card regular and credit/debit card EMI transactions. The new prices and the offers are visible on Vivo India’s online store, major e-commerce websites, and across all offline retail partners starting today. There is also a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months.

Vivo X60 series: Specifications, features

The Vivo X60 has a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate. The display operates at FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device is available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colours.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The device has a compact 4,300mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for a 33W fast charge. The device runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Vivo X60 comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP Sony IMX 598 primary camera, a 13MP sensor and a 13MP shooter. The main sensor supports OIS. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The camera app supports modes like Night Mode, Portrait, Photo, Video, Long Exposure, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Macro and more.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G), Wi-Fi MIMO and Bluetooth 5.1 support. The phone had a Type-C port at the bottom with USB 2.0 support.

