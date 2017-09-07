Vivo V7 Plus launching today in India: Here’s how to watch the live stream

Highlights Vivo V7 Plus launching today in Mumbai

The livestream starts at 12:45 PM

The phone is selfie-focused like V5 Plus

Vivo has geared up to expand its selfie-focused V-series lineup with Vivo V7 Plus. Vivo is today hosting a launch event in Mumbai where it will take the wraps off the successor to V5 Plus, which was released earlier this year. It’s been a couple of weeks since Vivo is teasing arrival of V7 Plus on social media channels. The company is also hosting livestream of Vivo V7 Plus launch event on various online channels. So, for those of you who want to catch all the action live on the internet, it’s good news, isn’t it?

Vivo also confirmed that it will livestream the launch event on various online social media channels and websites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Hotstar, and more. Luckily for you, there’s one more option: We at Techook has decided to embed livestream in this article (once available) so that you don’t have to go anywhere else. The launch event commences at 12:45 PM. So, if you don’t want to miss the livestream, we recommend you to stay tuned to Techook a few minutes before it all begins.

From what teasers have revealed so far, Vivo V7 Plus sports FullView display featuring narrow bezels on top as well as the bottom, similar to Samsung Infinity display and LG FullVision display. However, the display is not probably the talking about of Vivo V7 Plus. The company is also boasting a lot about its selfie camera much like Vivo V5 Plus (Review), which is expected to be a selling point of the device.

Reports also suggest that Vivo will announce Vivo V7, successor to Vivo V5 (Review) during the event.