Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Which affordable 5G phone has the edge?

Both the devices do not feature any IP rating and they come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. (Express Photo)

Vivo just launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone, the Vivo V20 Pro in India. The device is priced at Rs 29,990 and is the slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment according to the company. It will go up against the OnePlus Nord, which is available in a similar price range. Both the devices are the most affordable 5G smartphones you can get in India as of now, and will help you be future ready for when the telecom service providers start rolling out 5G networks across the country. Here we will be taking a look at how does the new Vivo V20 Pro compares to the OnePlus Nord in terms of specifications.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

Vivo V20 Pro is available in a single 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,990. It is available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI store and multiple offline retail stores. The company under its launch offers is providing customers with an instant Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions and an additional discount of Rs 2,500 on exchange.

OnePlus Nord comes in three different RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 24,999, 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999. It is currently available in Blue Marble, Gray Ash and Gray Onyx colour options.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Design

Vivo claims that its V20 Pro is the thinnest 5G smartphone in the segment. Its dimensions measure at 158.82×74.20×7.39mm and the device only weighs 170 grams. The device features a plastic frame, sandwiched by glass. It sports a rectangular triple camera module on the back located on the top right corner. On the front, it features an elongated notch to accommodate the front camera module consisting of two camera sensors.

Also Read: Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched in India; will take on OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord also features a plastic and glass build with a dual hole punch cut out in the front. On the back, it features a simple elongated quad camera setup located on the top right corner. Both the devices do not come with any IP rating for water protection, and they come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Display

Vivo V20 Pro sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400×1,080 pixels. It also features an elongated notch in the top centre to accommodate the front cameras. The OnePlus Nord also sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, but with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Processor, RAM, Storage, OS

Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. This means on paper, both the devices should have similar performances. However, that is not always the case as software optimisations also matter. OnePlus Nord runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. Whereas, the Vivo V20 Pro runs Android 10 based FunTouch OS 11.

Motorola moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: We compare the two ‘affordable’ 5G phones

Vivo V20 Pro is available in the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. And the OnePlus Nord comes in three different RAM/internal storage variants, including 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Battery

Vivo V20 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. And the OnePlus Nord is backed by a slightly larger 4,115mAh battery, which comes with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Cameras

Vivo V20 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary wide angle sensor for taking selfies.

OnePlus Nord features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it also features a dual camera setup consisting of a 32MP Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an 8MP supportive ultra wide angle sensor.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd