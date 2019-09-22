Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: What’s the difference?

Vivo recently launched its first quad-rear camera smartphone Vivo V17 Pro for a price of Rs 29,990. The highlights of the phone apart from its quad-camera setup include two front-facing pop-up selfie cameras, Super AMOLED display, and a 4100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The smartphone is in the same price bracket as the OnePlus 7 device, and here is a comparison between the two.

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Display

The Vivo V17 Pro sports a full-screen 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio whereas the OnePlus 7 comes with a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Processor and UI

The Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The octa-core processor has 2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold and 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver.

The OnePlus 7 is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The chip has a combination of 1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485, 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485, and 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485.

The Vivo V17 Pro runs Funtouch 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie whereas the OnePlus 7 runs Oxygen OS 9.5.8 based on Android 9 Pie. The Android 10 staged rollout for OnePlus 7 has already begun.

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Camera

The Vivo V17 Pro is a camera-centric smartphone and it features a quad-rear camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX582 lens clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide sensor with 120-degree of field of view, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, and a 2MP bokeh lens.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, features a dual-rear camera setup where the primary lens is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, Vivo V17 Pro features a dual-pop-up selfie camera 32MP+8MP(ultrawide), whereas the OnePlus 7 features a 16MP front camera placed in a notch.

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Battery

The Vivo V17 Pro sports a 4,100mAh battery with support for company’s 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W Warp-Charging technology.

Vivo V17 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price and storage configuration

The Vivo V17 Pro is available in the lone model of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a price of Rs 29,990. The OnePlus 7 is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM models for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.