Vivo smartphones at just Rs 101: Here’s how this ‘New Phone, New You’ offer works

Vivo in partnership with Bajaj Finance has started a new 41 days offer dubbed ‘New Phone, New You’, wherein users can purchase a smartphone for just Rs 101 as down payment. This Vivo offer will be available exclusively in the offline market. The offer is valid till January 31 across all Vivo partner stores in India.

Under this offer, consumers purchasing a Vivo smartphone can pay an upfront fee of Rs 101 and can make rest of the payment in six equal EMIs. However, this offer is valid for smartphones with a value of Rs 10,000 or more.

To avail this offer, consumers can visit a Vivo-BFL mapped partner store and select a smartphone costing Rs 10,000 or more. They are then required to get their KYC done at the store with the help of KYC documents like PAN Card, Voter ID card, etc.

After the KYC process is complete they can then pay an upfront fee of Rs 101 and get the device. The amount left for the consumer to pay will then be divided into six equal EMIs, which need to be paid every month.

For example, a customer wants to purchase a Vivo Nex, which costs Rs 44,990. Under the scheme, he/she will have to pay Rs 101 upfront. After this, the rest of the amount, which is Rs 44,889 will be divided into six EMIs of Rs 7,481.50.

Alongside the ‘New Phone, New You’ offer the company is offering HDFC credit/debit card owners a zero down payment EMI scheme and five per cent additional cashback. The company is also providing a zero down payment scheme for six months to the customers who get their devices financed by HDB financial services.