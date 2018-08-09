Vivo Freedom Carnival: Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 at Rs 1,947 at 12 pm flash sale

Vivo Freedom Carnival: Vivo is holding its Freedom Carnival sale through the Vivo E-Store. Vivo Freedom Carnival: Vivo is holding its Freedom Carnival sale through the Vivo E-Store.

Vivo Freedom Carnival: Vivo is holding its Freedom Carnival sale through the Vivo E-Store. The sale began on August 7, and will last until August 9, which today. Through the sale, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering deals, discounts and more across phones and accessories. Those holding HDFC Credit cards will receive 5 per cent cashback on EMI deals, while Reliance Jio subscribers will be eligible for instant benefits worth Rs 4,051, as well as Platinium device security via JioSecurity. Customers will also be able to avail 12-month No Cost EMI offers.

In addition, shoppers can also avail discount coupons for specific purchases. Users can also enter a free spin competition, through which they can win discount coupons of Rs 500/Rs 1,000, as well as a Rs 500 coupon from BookMyShow.

Vivo Freedom Carnival: Vivo Nex at Rs 1,947

As a part of its Independence Day sale, Vivo E-Store will make its latest flagship, the Vivo Nex, available for Rs 1,947. The phone, Vivo’s only full-screen device, was launched in India last month at Rs 44,990. Customers interested in the Vivo Nex will have to wait until 12 pm, after which the phone will retail for its special offer price via a flash sale at this special price.

Vivo has the same offer for the Vivo V9, which will also go on flash sale from 12 pm onward. It is not clear what the terms and conditions are for getting the phones at this Rs 1,947 price. There will be limited stock of both units, so this is more like a first-come first-buy.

Vivo Nex features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Based on FunTouch OS 4.0 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it runs the Snapdragon 845 processor, and is powered by a 4000mAh battery. Vivo Nex comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 1TB via microSD support. While it does offer face unlock through its front camera, it also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo Nex sports dual-pixel 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras which are vertically stacked. It also comes with an 8MP pop-up selfie camera, that opens up with the camera app.

Vivo Freedom Carnival: Discounts on Vivo V9, Vivo X21

Vivo Freedom Carnival also adds discounts to popular titles, such as the Vivo V9 and Vivo X21. The Vivo V9, launched in February, was the company’s first phone to feature a notch over the display. Customers shopping on Vivo E-store can avail a Rs 3,000 discount on this phone, as the Vivo V9’s price has been slashed to Rs 20,990. Those who purchase the phone under the Freedom Carnival offer will also receive Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 1,200.

Vivo X21 will also receive a Rs 1,000 price cut under the Vivo Freedom Carnival. The AI-based phone features a 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, and runs the Snapdragon 660 processor. Under the sale, the phone will retail for Rs 35,990, and also comes with Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 1,200. Other discounts include a Rs 3,000 price cut for the Vivo V9 Youth, which will retail for Rs 16,990 during the sale, and the Vivo Y83, that is priced at Rs 14,990, after a Rs 1,000 discount.

