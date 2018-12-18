Vivo Carnival sale live on Flipkart: Top discounts on Vivo X21, Vivo Y83 and more

Vivo in partnership with Flipkart has announced the start of its year-end sale, dubbed Vivo Carnival, which will run till December 19. During the sale, consumers will be able to get discounts, cashback, no-cost EMIs and other offers on Vivo branded smartphones.

During the sale, consumers will be able to get the Vivo V9 Pro with an instant discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the cost down to Rs 14,490. Whereas, they will be able to get the Vivo V9 Youth with a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing the cost down to Rs 11,990. However, these discounts can only be availed by customers placing prepaid orders. Customers purchasing the devices via HDFC credit/debit cards will get an additional five per cent cashback.

Vivo X21, Vivo Y83 priced at Rs 31,990 and Rs 13,990, respectively will come with an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange. The Vivo V11 Pro and V11 priced at Rs 25,990 and Rs 20,990, respectively will come with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Vivo Y83 Pro priced at Rs 13,990, will come with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on the exchange.

Vivo Y95 costing Rs 16,990 will get an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Vivo Y81 3GB RAM variant and Vivo Y71i costing Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively will get an additional discount of Rs 750 on exchange. Customers will also be able to get all the above devices under no-cost EMI schemes, one with zero down payment and the other one with 25 per cent down payment.