Vivo 5 year anniversary sale: Here are the top discounts

Vivo has announced that it will be offering consumers various discounts on its smartphone from November 12 to November 30 to mark its fifth year anniversary in India. The company will be offering discounts across offline and online channels on most of its devices including the Vivo V17 Pro, Z1 Pro, Z1x, S1 and U10.

Advertising

Consumers purchasing Vivo smartphones from the offline market will be offered cashback deals, no-cost EMI, attractive exchange offers, free accessories and more. Vivo will also allow users to take part in its exchange and upgrade program. However, to do so users will have to download and install the company’s own Rewards and Upgrade app and fill in their details.

Customers purchasing the device via an HDFC or ICICI debit and credit card will be offered up to 10 per cent cashback along with the no cost EMI offer. Bajaj Finance customers five per cent cashback along with a no cost EMI option. The company will also be providing customers with a free pair of Bluetooth earphones along with an assured buyback of certain devices.

In the offline market, the Vivo V17 Pro will be made available at Rs 27,990. The V15 Pro will be made available at Rs 26,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 21,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The V15 will be made available at Rs 19,990. Vivo S1 will be made available at Rs 16,990, Rs 17,990 and Rs 18,990 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, respectively. The Vivo Y12, Y15 and Y17 will also be discounted at Rs 10,990, Rs 12,990 and Rs 13,990, respectively.

Advertising

Now coming to the online offers which the customers will be able to avail via the company’s own website, Flipkart, Amazon and other major ecommerce websites. customers will be able to get discounts, no-cost EMIs, up to Rs 1,000 off on prepaid offers and bump-up exchange for their old device.

Also Read: Vivo has done well in India, but it is not happy with being No 3

To commence the sale, the company has also launched a new 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant of its Vivo Z1x smartphone. It will be made available on the company’s own webstore and Flipkart at Rs 15,990. The device will also come with an additional Rs 1,000 off on pre-paid orders.

Vivo U10 during the sale will be made available at Rs 9,490 for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 9,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant with an extra Rs 500 off on all Vivo U10 prepaid orders. Customers ordering the Vivo Z1 Pro will get an instant Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders. Vivo Z1x 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 15,990, whereas, its 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 17,990. Consumers pre-paying for the Vivo Z1x will get an additional discount of Rs 1,000.

Vivo V17 Pro and V15 Pro do not have any discounts on them, however, customers making prepaid offers will get a discount of Rs 1,000. Customers pre-paying for the Vivo S1 will get a discount of Rs 700. Whereas customers making prepaid orders for the Vivo Y17, Y15, Y12 will get an additional discount of Rs 500.