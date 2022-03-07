Vijay Sales Women’s Day offers on Apple: iPhone 13 at effective price of Rs 57,900 and more

Vijay Sales has announced the launch of a variety of deals on Apple products on the occasion of Women’s day. According to the company, one of the offers would allow customers to buy the iPhone 13 at an effective price of just Rs 57,900.

Here is how it works: the phone that is usually priced at Rs 79,900 at the store is being offered for a deal price of Rs 71,900. The company is also offering a flat cashback of Rs 6000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak and SBI credit cards in websites and stores as well as for Kotak Debit cards in stores.

On top of that, you can exchange your existing smartphone if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000 and Vijay Sales will top it up by another Rs 3000. Together, this offer will give an effective discount of Rs 14,000, bringing the phone’s effective price to Rs 57,900. Again, this will be limited to those who have the Kotak, SBI or ICICI Bank cards, so do keep that in mind. Otherwise, the phone is selling for Rs 71,900 on the platform, which is a discounted price compared to the MRP of Rs 79,900.

Vijay Sales also has offers on other Apple products. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip starts at Rs 83,700 and is available with an additional flat cashback of Rs 6,000 on using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak and SBI credit cards on the website and in-store and while using Kotak debit cards in stores.

The M1 MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,13,100 and the M1 Pro Macbook Pro starts at Rs 1,85,200. A flat cashback of Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively is available for both models for customers using the same cards mentioned above.

The iPad Air 4th generation starts at Rs 51,600 with a cashback of Rs 4,000 while the iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd generation starts at Rs 68,300, also with a cashback of Rs 4,000. In the wearables category, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at an effective price of Rs 36,900 while the Apple Watch SE starts at an effective price of Rs 26,500.

Effective pricing for the 2nd generation Airpods, 3rd generation and Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging will be Rs 10,890, Rs 15,899, and Rs 18,990 respectively.